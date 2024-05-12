Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $82.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.54.

IONS opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,068,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

