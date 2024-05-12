Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

FOF stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.80.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.