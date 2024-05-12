The Kroger Co. (KR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

