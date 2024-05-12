Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ICE stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.07. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$5.30.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

