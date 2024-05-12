Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,449 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $27,306.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,608,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,938,777.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 42,172 shares of company stock valued at $467,992 over the last 90 days.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

