Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

