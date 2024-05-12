Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

