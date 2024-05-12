Kion Group Ag (KIGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.1 %

KIGRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

