Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (FYGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FYGGY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile
