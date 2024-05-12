Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (FYGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FYGGY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Get Fuyao Glass Industry Group alerts:

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.