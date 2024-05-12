Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
About Apyx Medical
