Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

