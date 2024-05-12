Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $6,487,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $3,777,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.