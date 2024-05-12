Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $508.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.