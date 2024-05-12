Gaimin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.88 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $41.88 million and $612,404.19 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00631754 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $633,563.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

