VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and $3,307.73 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,230,599 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,228,505.9877404. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.77970145 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,149.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

