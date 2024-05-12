Beyond (NYSE:BYON) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Beyond Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE BYON opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.24. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

