Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,625.60.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BQE opened at C$64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.01 million during the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

