Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys A$15,016.00 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 1,501,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,016.00 ($9,944.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, rare earth elements, copper, and strontium. The company holds 100% interests in its flagship project the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth project situated in San Bernardino County, California.

