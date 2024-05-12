Thomas J. Hollister Acquires 2,400 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

