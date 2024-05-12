Nelson Dias Sells 285 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $24,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 4th, Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $41,892.12.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

