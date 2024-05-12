Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,488 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $632,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 84.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 48.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $930.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $947.30 and a 200 day moving average of $825.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

