Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 94,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $207.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.