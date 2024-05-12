Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,178 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sony Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 137,963 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

