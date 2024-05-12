Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $833,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $265.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.54. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

