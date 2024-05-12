Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

