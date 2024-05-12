34,375 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

WMB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

