17,662 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRH opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

