Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 19 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,845.92 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,319.05 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,771.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,630.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

