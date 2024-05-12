Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter worth $100,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 110,978 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $15.36.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

