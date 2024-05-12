Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $38,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

