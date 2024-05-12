Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

