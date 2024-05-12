Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $55,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 136.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,968,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

