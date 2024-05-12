Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 250 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 126.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

LSTR stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average is $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

