Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $52,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 336.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,539,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 136,784 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.