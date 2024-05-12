Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

