Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $5,105,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.