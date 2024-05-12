Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $431.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.62 and a 200-day moving average of $421.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.