Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

