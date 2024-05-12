Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Down 3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 4,436,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,807,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Cybin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CYBN

Cybin Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cybin stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Cybin makes up about 5.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 3.40% of Cybin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.