Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3,198.78 and last traded at $3,198.78. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,010.00.

Interroll Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,010.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2,899.20.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $32.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.