Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32.
About Blue Horizon BNE ETF
The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Horizon BNE ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.