Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

