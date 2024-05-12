ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading 0.5% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

