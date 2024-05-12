Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Expands By 175.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 3.2 %

ASMVY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is an increase from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

