Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 1,478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aritzia Price Performance

Aritzia Company Profile

ATZAF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

