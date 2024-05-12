Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.21. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.