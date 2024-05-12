Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Up 64.0% in April

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altair International Stock Performance

ATAO stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Altair International

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors. The company explores for lithium. Its flagship project is the Stonewall project that covers an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. Altair International Corp. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

