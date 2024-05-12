Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Up 64.0% in April

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altair International Stock Performance
ATAO stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Altair International
