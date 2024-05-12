Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avance Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

