Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.78.
About Avance Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.