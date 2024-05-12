Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after buying an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

