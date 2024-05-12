Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

