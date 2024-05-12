Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 835.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 283.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

