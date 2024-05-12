Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 183.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

